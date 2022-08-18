Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GAN Limited Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GAN in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.71 million.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GAN by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GAN by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAN by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
