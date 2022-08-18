Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Increased by Analyst

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

