Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Increased by Analyst

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
