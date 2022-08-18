Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.26 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $104,357 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.