Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Lifted by William Blair

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

