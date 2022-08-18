Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Lifted by William Blair

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
