Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Savara Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Insider Transactions at Savara

Institutional Trading of Savara

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $53,074.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,593.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,109.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.