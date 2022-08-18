Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Savara Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
