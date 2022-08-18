Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Lifted by Analyst

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.11) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPST. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

