QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13,824.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317,555 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

