Quark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,474.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $978,938.55 and $82,474.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,148,649 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

