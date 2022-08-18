Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.95. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 21,710 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QST shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$26.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.