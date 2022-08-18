Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ QIPT remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Thursday. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.23. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.