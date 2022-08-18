Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

