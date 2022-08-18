Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Hits $81.44 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $81.44 million and $36.26 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00010756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.