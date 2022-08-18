Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 2,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

