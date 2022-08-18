Railgun (RAIL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.78 Million

Railgun (RAIL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and $367,452.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Railgun has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Railgun Profile

Railgun is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

