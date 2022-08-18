Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Sells A$60,000.00 in Stock

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Rating) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total value of A$60,000.00 ($41,958.04).

Rare Foods Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Get Rare Foods Australia alerts:

About Rare Foods Australia

(Get Rating)

Read More

Rare Foods Australia Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It develops its sea ranching for aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company was formerly known as Ocean Grown Abalone Limited and changed its name to Rare Foods Australia Limited in November 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Foods Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Foods Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.