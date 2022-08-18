Rashid Wasti Sells 400 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,256,998.50.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total transaction of C$200,729.60.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$160.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$128.11 and a 12 month high of C$162.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

