Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.97.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$42.69 and a one year high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.86.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

