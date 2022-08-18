Raymond James Raises Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPIFF opened at $35.44 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

