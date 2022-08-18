Raymond James Raises Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.
Northland Power Price Performance
NPIFF opened at $35.44 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.
Northland Power Cuts Dividend
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northland Power (NPIFF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.