Raymond James Trims PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Target Price to C$7.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

