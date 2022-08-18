Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

MAG stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.15 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

