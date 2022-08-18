Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.