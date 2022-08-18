Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,943. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

