Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Razor Network has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $126,555.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

