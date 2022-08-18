RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.30 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07). Approximately 110,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 126,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).

RBG Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £86.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,136.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

