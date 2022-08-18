Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 1.9%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.12). Approximately 1,181,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,382,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.30 ($1.14).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £292.35 million and a P/E ratio of 462.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Reach’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

