RealFevr Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $8,416.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RealFevr Coin Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
