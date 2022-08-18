RealTract 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,456.00 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $384,549.79 and approximately $2,456.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00071527 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RealTract

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

