Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 184,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

