Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Red Pine Exploration Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.