ReddCoin Trading 32.8% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.94 million and $4,654.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,879.52 or 0.99959603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00214985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003783 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.