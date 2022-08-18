RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $0.97. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 884,939 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 822.29% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
