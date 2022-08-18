RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $0.97. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 884,939 shares.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 822.29% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.