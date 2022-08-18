Reef (REEF) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $84.27 million and $10.46 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00175110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,904,815,036 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

