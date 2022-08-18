Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

