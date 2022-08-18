Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
See Also
