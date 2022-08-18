Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 2% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 837 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 834 ($10.08). 104,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 193,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($9.88).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.05) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £676.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,041.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 756.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.88.

Insider Activity

About Renewi

In other news, insider Otto de Bont sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £76,336.80 ($92,238.76).

(Get Rating)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.