Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 2% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 837 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 834 ($10.08). 104,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 193,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($9.88).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.05) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Renewi Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £676.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,041.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 756.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.88.
About Renewi
Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
