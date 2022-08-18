Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW):

8/11/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $102.50.

8/5/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/3/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

8/1/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

