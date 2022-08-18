Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Resources Connection worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

