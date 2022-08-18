Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of QSR opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
