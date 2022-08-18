Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

