Reviewing Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) & Its Rivals

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Foundry Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 44 306 269 3 2.37

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.95% -1.73% Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 18.36% 7.40% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million -$36.34 million -8.45 Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 2.61

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp peers beat Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.