Reviewing Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 6.85 -$46.36 million N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.05 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hagerty and Tian Ruixiang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A -54.77% -4.02% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

