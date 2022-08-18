Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $10,664.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

