Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 490,470 shares.The stock last traded at $71.59 and had previously closed at $70.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

