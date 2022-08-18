Robert W. Duggan Buys 94,849,203 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 90,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
