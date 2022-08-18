Robert W. Duggan Buys 94,849,203 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 90,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

