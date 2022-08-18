Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 6.02, but opened at 6.19. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.02, with a volume of 10,702 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.58.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 39.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

