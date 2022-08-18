Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $277.15 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $26.96 or 0.00118239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071693 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

