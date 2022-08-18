Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.89.

ROST traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $126.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

