Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$13.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00. MDA has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$16.80.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.