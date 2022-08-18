Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.20.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

