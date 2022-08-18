Royal Bank of Canada Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$45.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.68.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.