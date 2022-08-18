Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

