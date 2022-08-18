Royale Finance Hits One Day Volume of $341.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $193,281.78 and approximately $341.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00735362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

