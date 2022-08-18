Rublix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $281.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $585,692.29 and approximately $281.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00716650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.
